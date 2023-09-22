You’ve literally never seen a house like this in NJ

I’ve looked at a lot of properties in New Jersey and saying I’ve never seen anything like this in New Jersey is not a phrase that I would throw around lightly.

There’s just no way to describe this except for to say that it is one-of-a-kind.

The Hunterdon County estate known as Windward Farm is a 19,000-square-foot lodge-style home surrounded by 125 acres, a vineyard with five grape varieties, a fig orchard, two 18th century barns, an apiary, a saltwater pool, basketball and tennis courts and gardens.

And it's for sale for $18 million.

The property was purchased in 2016 for $3.5 million. All of the changes it has undergone have practically made it a completely different home.

It’s a large-style home of 19,000 ft.². Called Windward Farm. It has seven bedrooms, seven half baths, features include a separate apartment, home theater, gym, sauna, arcade room, wine cellar, indoor basketball court and a music room.

The attention to detail is evident with stone accents, post and beam structural elements, three-story ceilings, stone fireplaces, and hand-carved doors throughout the house.

Outside, the property offers a saltwater pool, a covered pavilion, firepit, play area, and a tennis court, strategically designed to offer breathtaking views. The grand room welcomes you with its three-story ceilings, stone fireplaces, and expansive glass doors.

The owners have transformed this estate into a unique paradise, complete with two vineyards featuring five grape varieties, a fig orchard and an apiary housing two dozen beehives.

They've even added a chicken coop and partially restored two 18th-century barns. A 7,200-square-foot event space has been built, which could serve as a future winemaking hub.

Symmetry defines every corner, from the chef's kitchen with custom wood cabinetry to the laundry facility featuring a chute for convenience.

Two master suites on the first floor are equally impressive, and the master bathroom rivals a hotel spa.

Upstairs, three en suites offer panoramic views, and there's a secluded two-bedroom apartment.

The lower level is an entertainment hub, boasting a spa, wine cellar, movie room, gym, music room, bar and even a regulation squash/basketball court.

Windward Farm isn't just a property, it's an extraordinary experience waiting to be explored.

Don't miss your chance to see it for yourself!

