Youth football game escalates into parents brawling

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — Police say a hard hit in a youth football game sparked a fight that eventually involved coaches and parents.

Lawrence Township police said Monday that they are seeking video footage of the Friday brawl at Central Park on Eggerts Crossing Road. NJ.com reports police were called to the field Friday afternoon on reports of people fighting.

Responding officers say a hard hit resulted in a dispute between players. Detective Lt. Joseph Amodio says a coach apparently tried to break up the fight, but ended up drawing in the opposing team's coaches — and eventually parents.

Amoido says no arrests were made at the scene, but police are attempting to sort it out and investigate.

Local youth leagues were not immediately available for comment Monday.

