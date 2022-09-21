You’re sure to find a perfect job at this NJ job fair

It’s hard to believe that in an economic climate like this where people are having such a hard time finding workers and so many industries are understaffed that there is actually looking for a job.

The fact is, there are plenty of young people out there who are very particular about the type of job they will take.

Older workers are the same. For instance, restaurant jobs are plentiful.

Many people are not attracted to the physical work that is required of a position like this.

What to do if you’re looking for work but the jobs you’re finding are just not for you?

There’s an exciting opportunity for you but you need to jump on it because it’s happening Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The Monmouth county job fair 2022 is a collaboration between the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council, Brookdale Community College, and Bridging the Gap for Veterans.

It’s happening Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookdale Community College Collins Arena.

One exciting exhibitor there is an organization called bridging the gap for veterans, a nonprofit that helps the military community transition into careers. They will have coaches to help veterans meet employers who are veteran-friendly.

There is also a special “meet and greet” with New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker, ‘The Touchdown Maker’, along with offering door prizes.

Special programming is also available there for people with disabilities to help them with the unique challenges they face in employment.

This is a great place to get some ideas, meet prospective employers, and most importantly-network.

The fair will take place on the bottom floor of the Arena and no registration or admission fees are required.

Job seekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850 ext. 6011 or visit the website.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

