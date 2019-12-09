I will be going into my fourth winter as a resident of Hunterdon County and I have yet to hit a deer. I came so close the other night when a big buck came out of the darkness of the woods into the road and I missed him by inches. Now this might seem like a crazy thing to say because logically I realize still more New Jerseyans have never hit a deer than have, but it feels like everyone but me has. So crazy as it may sound, it feels like one of those you’re not really from Jersey things. As in you’re not truly from New Jersey until you’ve hit a deer.

Another one that is only emotionally true but not in reality, it feels like I’m the only one in New Jersey who has never seen a bear.

I was born here, raised here; starting in Union County, and also lived in Mercer County, Cape May County, Middlesex County, Somerset County and Hunterdon County, yet there are still things that make me not feel full-fledged. So we asked our listeners to fill in the blank, and one of our first calls pointed out you’re not true New Jersey if you’re calling it New Jersey; that you have to drop the New. So what makes you true Jersey according to our listeners?

You’re not true Jersey unless you have argued for or against a Central Jersey.

You’re not true Jersey unless you hate seagulls.

You’re not true Jersey unless you’ve been ridiculed for not knowing how to pump your own gas.

You’re not true Jersey unless you’ve spent three quarters of your life in traffic.

You’re not true Jersey unless you’re willing to pay for a beach.

You’re not true Jersey unless you’ve eaten a fat sandwich.

You’re not true Jersey unless you’ve eaten pork roll egg and cheese as a hangover cure.

You’re not true Jersey unless you have a go-to diner.

You’re not true Jersey unless you know Danny DeVito, Bruce Willis, Jack Nicholson, Martha Stewart and Whitney Houston are all from here.

You’re not true Jersey unless your property tax is almost as high as your mortgage.

You’re not true Jersey unless you fold your pizza.

You’re not true Jersey unless you both complain about it and defend it.

More from New Jersey 101.5