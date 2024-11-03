You’re missing out if you haven’t played this public NJ golf course

Golf season is almost officially over. November is trying to give us mild weather and no precipitation, but how long can that really last? Well, that’s a question for Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. I won’t pretend like I know.

But I do know the cold weather has to come at some point. So, like many people, I am trying to get the last licks of the golf season.

My travels took me to Heron Glen in Ringoes, New Jersey, this weekend.

It’s right off of Route 202. A road I’ve traveled so many times and never noticed this course existed. It’s situated just off the highway but you’d never know it unless you’re looking out for it. And it’s a gem of a course.

Since I played in November, a lot of the thick fescue rough had been cut down but I can imagine what this place looks like in the summer. If the rough is fully grown, it would be a tough course.

But with most of it gone, the course can be forgiving in a lot of ways. You won’t have much tree trouble, which is nice. It’s relatively wide open off the tee. The sight lines are appealing, and the course is in immaculate shape.

The greens roll incredibly true. Very few bumps, if any. The fairways look like those that the guys on the PGA Tour play.

I can’t believe I’d never played or heard of this place before with how nice it is.

It’s an expensive course, which is the only drawback. It will be hard to find a tee time for cheaper than $90. But the condition and design of the course make this worth the money.

You have to play it if you get the chance.

