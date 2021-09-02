Incredible photos & videos: Ida’s aftermath put New Jersey under water

It's the aftermath of Ida.

More than 8 inches of rain in some parts of the Garden State. Flooding on most major roadways. Power outages. Cars swept away. A tragic drowning. Police officers firing their weapons to direct rescue workers to help them as waters rose around them.

What's happening in your area? Here are some photos/videos that our listeners have submitted so far:

Jim in Rocky Hill sent this via Twitter:

Photo submitted by Patrick in Bucks County

Flooding in Elizabeth - Submitted by Chris from North Brunswick

Manville. Courtesy of Joe

Submitted photo

Courtesy of Julissa

Courtesy of Julissa

Julissa: "I live on the second floor."

