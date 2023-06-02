Your last chance ever to see Foreigner and they’re coming to NJ

I have this vivid memory from when I was in middle school and one morning arriving in style. The boyfriend of the daughter of a woman my dad was seeing saw me walking to school and he gave me a ride.

Oh, and this guy was cool. And his car was cool. A black Mustang Mach 1. I felt like I was in the presence of cool guy royalty as we sped through those streets and screeched to a halt at the doors. But the coolest part of it was the incredibly expensive and impressively loud sound system was blasting "Cold As Ice" by Foreigner.

Styx, Foreigner And Don Felder In Concert - Newark, NJ Getty Images loading...

That was off their self-titled debut album which was 5x certified platinum in the United States. Their follow-up album "Feels Like The First Time" was even bigger.

They were enormous. Think about the hits. "Feels Like The First Time," "Long, Long Way From Home," "Hot Blooded," "Blue Morning, Blue Day," "Double Vision," "Dirty White Boy," "Head Games," "Waiting On A Girl Like You," "Juke Box Hero," "Urgent" and others.

T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala - Inside Mike Coppola loading...

After all these hits and all these years, Foreigner is doing a farewell tour. They not only are gracing New Jersey with the tour’s very last stop at PNC Bank Arts Center on September 3, they've decided to throw in a little bonus for the Garden State.

Foreigner is booked for two shows after the official farewell tour ends and they'll be at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on October 27 and 28.

Live Nation Celebrates The 3rd Annual National Concert Day Michael Loccisano loading...

Tickets for the Atlantic City shows are on sale as of Friday June 2 through Ticketmaster and of course all the usual suspects in the secondary market.

If you go to the show and see a guy pull up in a rented classic black Mustang Mach 1, that might be me.

”The

Steven Tyler Year-by-Year Photos: 1973-2020

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.