The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center is hosting a unique one on one series of conversations with your favorite master chefs from the Food Network. A portion of the proceeds from the series will benefit Elijah’s Promise-Promise Culinary School.

The series starts in March and runs through June of 2025. Here is the incredible lineup:

Friday, March 14: Chef Rocco DiSpirito

Chef Rocco has authored fourteen successful cookbooks. He has worked in Paris alongside a few of the world’s most famous chefs.

DC Central Kitchen's 2024 Capital Food Fight Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for DC Central Kitchen loading...

He received three stars from the New York Times for his restaurant Union Pacific. His appearances on the Food Network have included Rocco’s Dinner Party, Top Chef and as a contestant on Tournament of Champions as both a contestant and judge.

Thursday, April 17: Chef Scott Conant

Chef Scott is an impressive two-time James Beard winner and in his 35-year career he has developed four cookbooks, several world class restaurants along with his consistent appearance on the Food Network’s Chopped since 2009.

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF loading...

According to the Food Network, Chef Scott will be hosting a new cooking competition on the TV network called House of Knives, which will debut later this spring.

Monday, May 12: Chef Alex Guarnaschelli

Chef Alex began her career in France and worked with world-renowned chef Guy Savoy in his three-star Michelin kitchen.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by HexClad Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF loading...

She was the executive chef at the famed Butter restaurant in New York City, she is an author, an Iron Chef and has been a staple of the Food Network TV lineup for many years, including hosting three of her own prime-time series.

Friday, June 27: Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew is a four-time James Beard winner and has the distinction of winning an Emmy.

His globetrotting culinary finds have been shared with his TV audience. He is the creator, executive producer, and host of the Bizarre Foods franchise.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by HexClad Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF loading...

Chef Andrew has written four cookbooks, and his philanthropic work is incredible. He is the Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme and sits on the boards of several impactful charities to feed the hungry. His travels and food shares will make an interesting one-on-one that you will enjoy.

Tickets for the series are available at The NBPAC and there are VIP meet and greet ticket options available.

This is a great up close and personal look at some of the best chefs in the country. If you love cooking, this is a must series to catch.

