Your energy costs could skyrocket if Murphy gets his way (Opinion)

That's right, our crisis actor governor, who is still ignoring the fact that lockdowns have crushed our economy and likely caused many excess deaths in our state, is at it again. This time he wants to roll out a new energy plan without any regard for the cost to average New Jersey residents.

His plan is focused on some of the most radical talking points from the environmental Left, including phasing out gas cars and forcing homes and businesses to move to heat pumps to replace their furnaces and air conditioners. That idea alone could cost average homeowners as much as $10,000. And in some cases as much as $32,000.

The idea of taking the efficient system already in your home and retrofitting in order to fit into an environmental goal is simply not feasible. Additionally, it ignores the fact that 75% of homes in NJ are already on the cleanest, most efficient and consistent form of energy available. Natural Gas. Looking at how unreliable the "alternative energy" addition to the power grid has become, just take a look at the debacle when the wind turbines froze plunging millions of Texans in the dark and cold. We know that California has had trouble with the grid for years forcing "brown outs" and most recently blackouts during the hottest months.

We already have clean, affordable, abundant energy for our homes and businesses. The idea of placating radicals in order to score political points on the back already struggling middle and working class New Jerseyans is unacceptable. That's why I've teamed up with my friends at Affordable Energy NJ. We're fighting back. Fighting back with facts and logic to overcome the misleading propaganda talking points. Joining me this week was Dr. Jonathan Lesser who is an economist helping to spread accurate information and avoid a dangerous spike in costs for average people.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

