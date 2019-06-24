Your ‘American Dream’ job is waiting for you

It looks like the "American Dream" may actually become a reality! The Meadowlands mall opening which has been repeatedly pushed back and postponed will now

be opening this fall and there are jobs to be had.

You can choose from over 450 shops, services and amenities not to mention over 15 entertainment offerings. If you like working in a carnival atmosphere, then AD could be the place for you.

The American Dream will contain a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; KidZania; a live Performing Arts Theater; a 300-foot tall Observation Wheel; Sea Life Aquarium; Legoland Discovery Center and more. American Dream also owns and operates North America’s largest fully-enclosed DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, an NHL-sized Ice Rink and Angry Birds Mini Golf course. To create an inclusive community for an expected 40 million annual guests,

American Dream will hire a diverse array of skilled team members to successfully operate, market, and contribute outstanding customer service. If you're looking to get in on the ground floor of a new mall, click here.

