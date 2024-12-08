Young drivers would be better off in NJ if we did this
This week, I went to the MVC (formerly DMV) for the first time in 8 years.
With the pandemic shutting everything down, I was able to renew my license the first time through the mail.
Regardless, I went there this past Wednesday and saw what I thought was a joke.
I’m talking about the driving course you have to take to get your license.
The maximum speed for the course has to be 25 miles per hour. There are maybe three turns, you parallel park and then you’re done. The course is basically in the parking lot.
How does this show if a driver is actually ready to be on the road? Anyone could pass that driver's course. I’d venture to say we could do it blindfolded.
But that’s how you earn your driver's license.
You drive on the road for a full year with your permit before you take your test. Shouldn’t it be that you then drive on the road with an instructor to get your driver's license?
Show them that you can drive on 295 or Route 1 or the New Jersey Turnpike.
Then, they’d be able to see if you can follow a yield sign or merge into traffic safely.
It’s easy to know what to do on paper, but can you do it in the heat of the moment?
That’s what the driver's test should be. Not the farce it is right now.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
