You’ll want to sled at these New Jersey spots on Christmas morning

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, one thing you’re going to want to do is enjoy the snow.

One of the best ways to do that is bundling up, grabbing your sled, and going down a nearby hill as fast as you can.

But where are the best places to sled? Gunther Kia figured it out for you.

They surveyed thousands of families nationwide to find the best sledding locations based on personal experience.

Here are the best places to dash through the snow in the Garden State.

Cheesequake State Park, Matawan, New Jersey

This park features hills that are popular for sledding during snowfall. On Christmas Day, the park's natural beauty and tranquil setting offer a peaceful retreat for families.

Parking is available in designated areas, and the park's proximity to urban centers makes it a convenient choice.

Thompson Park, Monroe Township, New Jersey

This park's gentle slopes are ideal for young children and families. On Christmas Day, the open spaces and scenic views make it a pleasant spot for sledding.

Parking is convenient, and the park's amenities enhance the overall experience.

Some tips offered by Gunter Kia for your sledding outing are:

❄️ Check Weather Conditions: Always review the forecast and road conditions before setting out to ensure the route is passable.

❄️Equip Your Vehicle: Use snow tires or carry chains if necessary, and ensure your vehicle’s antifreeze and wipers are ready for cold conditions.

❄️Pack an Emergency Kit: Include blankets, flashlights, extra food, water, and a first-aid kit in case of delays or emergencies.

❄️Drive Cautiously: Slow down, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid sudden braking to reduce the risk of skidding.

❄️Stay Connected: Let someone know your plans and route, and keep your phone charged in case you need assistance.

You can see the top 100-holiday sledding spots across the U.S. here.

