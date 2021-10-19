You’ll have to be a member to dine at this exclusive NJ club

As if there weren’t enough exclusive clubs and organizations around New Jersey, another one has been added to the list.

The Lobby Club, located in Trenton, is the newest place for business and political leaders to blow off some steam and mingle.

The Lobby Club opened this past Friday in the business and political district and according to owners, has been years in the making. The club has 5 levels of membership with a one-time initiation fee of anywhere from $500 to $10,000, and then a monthly charge of $750.

That being said, this place is certainly not cheap and targeted toward a much more upscale group.

While the club plans to serve gourmet lunch and dinner daily to members, this place is much more than a place to grab a bite to eat with coworkers. For its highest-paying members, the Lobby Club has several private rooms available for group meetings, and the perks don’t stop there.

These meetings take place in a 30 seat private room that can also be used to get work done, or have a catered meeting.

The club also features the Apex Center, which is 2,500 square feet of space designed to make business meetings more professional and organized. There will be four conference rooms with full video conferencing abilities in addition to a lounge that can fit up to 60 people.

If your business is looking for a sophisticated meeting spot, or somewhere to grab lunch without getting distracted from work, you may want to look into the Lobby Club. And while it’s not a draw for me, if you like hobnobbing with big shots and political types, seems to me like Lobby Club members will definitely be getting their money’s worth.

