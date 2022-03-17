You won’t believe what this NJ thief took

Let’s just say it wasn’t exactly the Lufthansa heist they featured in “Goodfellas.”

Nothing good happens after midnight, right? Especially if you’re an M&M character.

Authorities say a yellow M&M character was stolen about 1 o’clock in the morning Saturday in Hackettstown. It was gracing the sidewalk in front of Tracy’s Candy Shop in the 200 block of Main Street. Along comes the guy in this video when he is seen suddenly grabbing the novel item and making off with it according to police.

Okay so he now has a three foot tall statue. What’s he going to do with it? And to pull off this caper right on Main Street in Hackettstown, where half of all M&Ms are made, is bold indeed. New Jersey sacrilege. It’s like stealing soup in Camden. Or a horse from Monmouth Park.

It’s far from the first time a weird thing was stolen in New Jersey. A Paterson teenager was once believed to be one of several culprits who stole a huge pallet of cheese worth over $100,000. Is there really a big black market for that?

In 2016 nearly 200 pumpkins were stolen over a three and a half hour period from Farms View Roadstand in Wayne. A number of hooded men were seen in surveillance footage throughout the night stealing the pumpkins from 1:30 a.m. until 5:00 a.m..

A bagel shop in Oradell was once the scene of a $40 bubblegum heist.

Police in Hackettstown are taking the M&M character theft seriously. After all, one day it’s that, the next it could be chia pets or pet rocks. If you have information on the case they ask you to call them at 908-852-3300.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.