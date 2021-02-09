You won’t believe this snow sculpture right here in NJ

Robert Schott looks forward to snow storms more than any of us. That’s because snow is the medium with which he creates some of the most amazing sculptures you e ever seen—right on his front lawn in Cranford. Forget igloos and snow angels, Schott is a true artist, and has created such iconic sculptures as Snoopy on his doghouse, a Great White Shark snapping at a rubber chicken and an amazing “lifelike” Nemo from "Finding Nemo."

The most impressive one so far, the one that attracted the news crews and the helicopters was a 13 foot high sculpture of the Lincoln Memorial. While most of us are trying to master the three ball snowman, Schott is building legitimate works of art.

