You won’t believe how much rent has gone up in these 2 NJ cities

New Jersey is expensive, especially when in comes to housing, be it buying or renting.

The median rent for all bedrooms and property types in New Jersey is $2,500 per month.

The average rent price for apartments in New Jersey was $2,310 last month, while houses had an average rent of $2,866.

According to NJ.com, New Jersey had two towns in the top twenty of the biggest rent increases.

Newark had the second highest rent increase of 7.6% from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24.

The average rent in Newark is $1,982 a month in 2024, up $141 from the year before.

Jersey City ranked 18th for rent increases at 5.4%; in Jersey City, the average rent is $3,078, an increase of $157.

Nationally, rent went up an average of 3.15%, in line with inflation.

Columbia, SC, saw the biggest jump, increasing by 8%.

As of 2024, the overall average fair market rent for a residential rental property in New Jersey is $1,943. This places New Jersey’s average rent above the national average of $1,274.

Among all 50 states, New Jersey ranks as the 6th highest in terms of rent1. Keep in mind that rental prices can vary across different areas within the state.

Here are some additional details:

Median Rent for all bedrooms and property types in New Jersey: $2,500/month.

Average Rent Price for apartments in New Jersey last month: $2,310/month.

Average Rent Price for houses in New Jersey last month: $2,866/month.

In the last year, rent has increased by $102 compared to the previous year.

