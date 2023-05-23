You won’t believe how many pix people from NJ have on their phones

Have you ever heard of the phrase “phlushing?” Neither had I, but, according to a site called Mixbook, it is the photos on your phone that you never use, but never delete; that is “phlushing” away your memories.

Now that we’re clear on that, let’s look at that more closely. According to Mixbook, folks in New Jersey are particularly guilty of phlushing (I think they made up the word, I don’t think it’s a thing). We rank fourth nationally, with 89% of New Jerseyans saying they phlush away their photos.

On average people have 3,139 pictures and videos on their phone. I know I’m boring, but I have less than half that number. The survey also revealed that people in New Jersey like to take photos of nature and scenery.

Having that many photos on your phone can be intimidating and 55% of the respondents in the survey say that they have felt “overwhelmed” by the sheer number of photos on their phones.

A full 50% of respondents nationwide say that they do absolutely nothing with the photos and videos on their phones and 80% say they have photos they haven’t looked at since the day they took them.

The states ahead of New Jersey in doing nothing with their photos are Indiana, California, and Mississippi.

The survey found that while most of the nation took photos of their pets (21%), parents had mainly photos of their kids (34%), and non-pet owners with no kids had mainly photos of scenery (26%) in their camera roll.

Does this sound familiar? The survey says 63% of respondents took multiple photos of the same thing at the same time and never deleted any of them.

