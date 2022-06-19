You thought you knew the best ice cream in Wildwood, but you were wrong

Anyone who has read my articles about ice cream would know I am obsessed with ice cream, specifically chocolate! While I was down in Wildwood this weekend, I knew I had to grab a scoop.

Many people say to check out The Seashell, which don’t get me wrong, has good ice cream but not the best in Wildwood as some would say. But this place i am going to tell you about may be the best ice cream in Wildwood.

We stopped by Lizzy’s, which had a location in North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. We visited the Wildwood Crest location, there were tons of people inside and the line even went out the door onto the sidewalk. It moved quickly and it gave us time to figure out what we wanted!

Jordan Jansson Photo

I was in the mood for a sundae, and they have so many options. I was thinking of getting the Betsy Brownie Blast but I decided to opt for a smaller version, which was a brownie bowl that I made with death by chocolate, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. The best part of this was the brownie on the bottom was then covered with hot fudge and they perfectly placed the scoop of ice cream right in the middle of it all. The blend of the hot fudge, how fresh and fudgy the brownie was, and chocolate ice cream, was just perfect for a chocolate lover like me.

Jordan Jansson Photo

My boyfriend got a cookies and cream milkshake, which he said had an excellent consistency, not too thick and not too thin. He opted to go without the classic cherry and whipped cream, but I’ll leave that up to you.

Jordan Jansson Photo

They have HUGE portions and reasonable prices. Just a heads up they don’t have indoor seating, but the way my sundae was served it was super easy to walk with.

It’s really the best ice cream in all of Wildwood. Next time you’re craving a scoop and, in the area, think about stopping by one of their two locations:

Lizzy’s Wildwood Crest: 6305 New Jersey Ave

Lizzy’s North Wildwood: 125 E 17th Ave, North Wildwood

