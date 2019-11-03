You really need to stop going to work when you’re sick

About 90% of professionals admit they come to the office with a cold or the flu at least sometimes. According to a new survey from Accountemps, 33% admit they always show up to work ill.

Joe Carrabs, North Jersey metro market manager for the management consulting firm Robert Half, said 54% of those who show up with cold or flu symptoms do so because they have too much work to do and they're receiving a lot of pressure from their bosses. About 40% said they don't want to use a sick day.

He said business managers need to set an example and take time off when they're not feeling well. Many times, employers will come in to work while sick and employees have said said if the manager is coming in, then he or she feels pressured to do so.

But there are drawbacks to going into work sick. There is the risk of co-workers catching a person's germs and getting sick. If many employees are out sick, chances are projects will remain incomplete and deadlines will not be met. Carrabs also said companies may incur overtime costs to pay the employees who are in the office to complete the projects on time.

With the power of technology today, Carrabs said managers should encourage sick workers to stay home and work using their laptops, cellphones and whatever other devices apply.

Some employers combine paid vacation and sick leave. Carrabs said this tends to discourage unplanned absences because employees are less likely to call in sick when they really have other obligations to attend to. Many employees also like this kind of policy because it allows them greater flexibility.

"A paid time off policy can actually be a powerful recruiting tool as well," added Carrabs.

