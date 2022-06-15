You need to listen to NJ rocker Bob Burger’s latest album (Opinion)

Jersey Shore rocker Bob Burger is no weakling, but he is a "Weekling." He performs regularly with the Beatlesque band which he founded with Glen Burtnik. He's also a member of Max Weinberg's Jukebox and has written songs for the likes of Styx, Donnie Iris, Glen Burtnik, Bobby Bandiera, and Kasim Sulton.

Among the many rockers that he has shared a stage with are Sir Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffet, Roger Waters and Southside Johnny.

So when Bob Burger puts out an album, you need to listen and his latest album is called "The Domino Effect," which will be released July 1 on Jem Records.

The theme of the album is built around events in your life that trigger other events, thus "The Domino Effect." Had one thing not happened, your whole life would be completely different.

Burger was in the studio on my New Jersey 101.5 radio show and talked about his latest work.

How did you come to do the album?

"I actually started work on this album shortly after I finished my previous solo album, but put the project aside to concentrate on The Weeklings. When COVID hit, I found that I had some extra time so I set about finishing what I had started earlier… I have written a lot of songs that don’t quite fit into what The Weeklings do. This album comes from that."

How would you describe your music?

"Ultimately, it is pop-rock in which I use typical song structures but with some twists. It is heavily vocal and guitar-oriented rock. You can hear my influences but I don’t think it sounds like anyone in particular."

Who are your musical influences?

"I’m influenced by classic rock artists such as Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, The Beatles… My music is not really 'retro' but it reflects those influences. Hopefully with a fresh update…"

Who was the inspiration behind "Pain in the Ass?"

"I would be crazy to reveal such information. It could be anyone (including myself). Everyone is a pain in the ass at one time or another."

What do you love most about playing in New Jersey?

"The audiences are the best! Also, there are so many great musicians to work with. I don’t think there is any music scene in America better than New Jersey."

Best Jersey story. playing here or otherwise?

"I’m usually asked to recount the terrific Bon Jovi party that I played where Paul McCartney, Billy Joel and others sat in with the band."

What are you doing this summer?

"Getting back to playing. I have been recovering from spinal fusion surgery the past few months. I have a very full summer schedule coming up."

To order Bob Burgers' "The Domino Effect" click here.

