You have to check out this chicken nugget restaurant in NJ
Nuggets, sauces, and sides: oh my!
The Nugget Spot is a new restaurant in Chatham, New Jersey, that is sure to be a new favorite for anyone who stops by.
They just had their grand opening in mid-October 2024, and already, customers are impressed.
“So good. Have to go back soon. Loved it,” said one Instagram user.
”I’m all about this crispyness🔥,” said another.
The restaurant takes the classic concept of a chicken nugget and turns it up to 11. You’ve never seen nugs like this.
As of now, there are five different types that you can enjoy:
The Regs
Fried chicken nuggets are breaded in their signature flour.
Skinny Nugs
Grilled and gluten-free
Mozz Nugs
Mozzarella cheese nuggets
The Captain
Fried chicken nuggets hand-breaded in Capt’n Crunch cereal.
Veggie Nugs
These are meatless but DO contain eggs.
Nugs can be customized by tossing them in seasonings (Cajun, Old Bay, sriracha, tajin, tandoori) or made saucy in buffalo, golden BBQ, or sweet chili.
My mouth is watering just writing this.
Eight different sauce options served on the side, as well as premium truffle mayo sauce:
Smoking’ J’s BBQ
Our signature sweet & smokey BBQ sauce
Mr. Pickle
Dill pickle aoli
O.G. Ranch
Ranch with a little greenery
Homemade Heat
Medium hot sauce
Honey Mustard
C’mon CLASSIC
Blue Cheese
Something’ nice for the spice
Shhh…
Secret sauce
Nacho Queso
Our signature nacho cheese sauce
Wash down your nugs with a fruit-flavored “Bub,” and you can enjoy a peach, blueberry, or mango drink.
You can also enjoy their spicy sandwiches, salads, and nacho Mac and cheese.
If you have a sweet tooth, check out their dough nugs, which are warm, tasty doughnut holes topped with cinnamon sugar.
The Nugget Spot is open every day from 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.. You can find them at 641 Shunpike Rd in Chatham, NJ.
You can check out their whole menu here (https://www.thenuggetspot.com/).
Enjoy!
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
The best NJ brewery outdoor beer gardens
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.