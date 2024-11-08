You have to check out this chicken nugget restaurant in NJ

Nuggets, sauces, and sides: oh my!

The Nugget Spot is a new restaurant in Chatham, New Jersey, that is sure to be a new favorite for anyone who stops by.

They just had their grand opening in mid-October 2024, and already, customers are impressed.

“So good. Have to go back soon. Loved it,” said one Instagram user.

”I’m all about this crispyness🔥,” said another.

The restaurant takes the classic concept of a chicken nugget and turns it up to 11. You’ve never seen nugs like this.

As of now, there are five different types that you can enjoy:

The Regs

Fried chicken nuggets are breaded in their signature flour.

Skinny Nugs

Grilled and gluten-free

Mozz Nugs

Mozzarella cheese nuggets

The Captain

Fried chicken nuggets hand-breaded in Capt’n Crunch cereal.

Veggie Nugs

These are meatless but DO contain eggs.

Nugs can be customized by tossing them in seasonings (Cajun, Old Bay, sriracha, tajin, tandoori) or made saucy in buffalo, golden BBQ, or sweet chili.

My mouth is watering just writing this.

Eight different sauce options served on the side, as well as premium truffle mayo sauce:

Smoking’ J’s BBQ

Our signature sweet & smokey BBQ sauce

Mr. Pickle

Dill pickle aoli

O.G. Ranch

Ranch with a little greenery

Homemade Heat

Medium hot sauce

Honey Mustard

C’mon CLASSIC

Blue Cheese

Something’ nice for the spice

Shhh…

Secret sauce

Nacho Queso

Our signature nacho cheese sauce

Wash down your nugs with a fruit-flavored “Bub,” and you can enjoy a peach, blueberry, or mango drink.

You can also enjoy their spicy sandwiches, salads, and nacho Mac and cheese.

If you have a sweet tooth, check out their dough nugs, which are warm, tasty doughnut holes topped with cinnamon sugar.

The Nugget Spot is open every day from 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.. You can find them at 641 Shunpike Rd in Chatham, NJ.

You can check out their whole menu here (https://www.thenuggetspot.com/).

Enjoy!

