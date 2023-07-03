You can only find this amazing thing on three NJ beaches

There are a few towns at the South Jersey shore that have the most awesome service right on the beach. These vendors come right up to your blanket or umbrella and sell their treats.

No, not ice cream. Although a few towns at the Jersey shore allow that, while most other towns allow them to come up to the end of the street and ring their bell for their ice cream truck.

No, this is something new and it's not for the kids. Well, maybe some kids who are allowed to have it will partake.

What is this ingenious vendor bringing right up to you on the beach? Iced coffee!

A father and son who summer at the Jersey Shore came up with the idea in 2017.

It's called Beach Brew USA. They can be found on the beach in North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Sea Isle City.

Joseph Byrne and his son Tommy started five years ago with one rickety cart. Legend has it that during Tommy's maiden voyage across the dunes with his prototype wagon, a front tire got lodged in the sand, causing the cart to tip over and spill its contents.

However, rather than discouraging him, this mishap ignited Tommy's determination to create something superior. The humble little red wagon that faltered transformed into a resilient steel cart.

Currently, Beach Brew USA proudly showcases an all-steel cart, equipped with sturdy inflated beach tires and an innovative patent-pending coffee delivery system.

On this coffee cart, you can find just about any flavor of iced coffee you can find at the big-name coffee places and then some. From their Dirty Banana Cold Brew Ice Coffee to Iced Lattes and quite a few more.

At their 3 brick and mortar locations they also offer their iced coffees in vanilla bean, caramel, hazelnut, banana and mocha.

They even have "beach bites" that include assorted parfaits, bagels, acai bowls, sausage egg and cheese sandwiches and more. They offer fresh fruit, freshly squeezed fruit juices and ice cream of all kinds.

So far only those three towns will let them operate on the beach.

With each town having some pretty strict regulations and hard and fast rules, it might be hard to get them to your favorite Jersey Shore town anytime soon.

But judging by the popularity of these carts in North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Sea Isle City, some towns might be convinced to give the people what they want. Iced coffee on the beach!

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North)

21 more of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (SOUTH)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom