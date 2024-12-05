You can meet one of Hallmark’s biggest stars in Old Bridge, NJ

It’s December, and that means one thing: I ho ho hope you’re ready for the next month of endless Hallmark movies on a loop!

I don’t care how cheesy or formulaic the movies are; there’s something cozy about cuddling up with hot chocolate and a weighted blanket and watching an overworked businesswoman visit her small hometown to end up falling in love with a brunette outdoorsman in a flannel shirt.

Peak cinema.

Canva images Canva images loading...

If you’re a fan of the Hallmark films, you may be familiar with one of their bigger stars, Andrew Walker.

You’ve seen him in "A Maple Valley Christmas," "My Christmas Family Tree," as well as “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” and its recently released sequel “Three Wiser Men and a Boy.”

Via: Spirit Road Productions Ltd. and Front Street Pictures Via: Spirit Road Productions Ltd. and Front Street Pictures loading...

Next, you can see him right here in person in the Garden State!

Meet Andrew Walker in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Andrew Walker Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

Walker will be at the ShopRite in Old Bridge, located at 600 Schulmeister Road, for a meet and greet on Thursday, Dec. 12, to promote ENVY apples.

According to the ENVY website, ENVY apples were born using natural plant-breeding methods, crossing between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples.

Canva images Canva images loading...

According to My Central Jersey:

The actor, who hails from Montreal, will hand out samples, sign autographs, take selfies, and give away prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The prizes include ENVY swag and gift cards.

So, ladies, maybe this is your chance to dump that stuck-up boyfriend from the big city so you can settle down with this Hallmark hunk after he teaches you the true meaning of Christmas… or perhaps you can just show this hard-working actor how much you appreciate his work by checking out the ShopRite in Old Bridge on Dec 12th.

Canva Canva loading...

11 SJ Towns with Perfect Backdrops for Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies The Hallmark Channel needs look no further than these quaint South Jersey towns for inspiration for a Christmas movie. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Step Inside a Hallmark Movie at This Pennsylvania Christmas Village With more than a million Christmas lights, you'll feel like you're visiting the North Pole at Kozair's Christmas village. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

New Jersey Towns That Belong in a Hallmark Christmas Movie Hallmark should make a whole series of Christmas movies based in New Jersey towns.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.