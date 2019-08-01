You can help a double amputee US Marine

For our weekly #BlueFriday, we're recognizing the incredible efforts of the Wall Township PBA #234. Patrolman Joe Antunez is the President of the Union in Wall and he's standing up for an American hero.

This weekend they're holding a "Pignic" on Saturday from 12noon to 6pm in order to raise money for a US Marine double amputee. Neptune native Marine vet Scott Nokes is having a 'smart home' built in Howell, which will help him immeasurably with his disability.

The Wall PBA have already donated $10,000 to the cause and will donate a large portion of Saturday's proceeds to "Tunnel to Towers", which is the charity funding the smart home.

As far as I can see, this is a classic example of heroes helping heroes. Thanks to the leadership and thoughtfulness of Patrolman Antunez, a hero US Marine will get the help he needs. Our appreciation goes out to the Marine and the Wall Township PBA. Thank you for all that you do on our behalf.

