You can eat pancakes for free for one day only

This is the kind of offer you don’t see every day: A restaurant in Edgewater is offering free pancakes for a filming of television show.

According to the Daily Voice, the Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater needs customers for the filming of a Food Network show. There are two of the restaurants; the other one is in Englewood Cliffs.

The restaurant’s Facebook page refers to the Food Network filming as part of a “fan favorite” segment. They have some pretty impressive pancakes on their menu, too: Fried Oreo Cheesecake Pancakes, Tres Carnes Pancakes (ham, bacon, and sausage baked into the pancakes), and the Show Stopper Pancakes (chocolate chip and peanut butter pancakes topped with bananas, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce). You can see the rest of their menu here.

The free pancake offer is for September 25th from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm. If you’re interested, you have to sign up ahead of time, either through their Facebook page or on Instagram.

