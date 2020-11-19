You can buy this pretty waterfront NJ home for less than $200k

I almost hate to write about this because it’s one of those things that you kind of wanna keep to yourself, but I decided to share it because you almost never see a waterfront home at a price like this anywhere in New Jersey.

Not only that, but it’s in Atlantic City, where the real estate market right now is hot. People are investing again in Atlantic City, so it’s possible that it’s a perfect time for you to buy this home, either to live in yourself or to rent out.

And, even if you’ve never considered buying a waterfront home in New Jersey because of how pricey it would be, it might be worth it to consider this one. It’s a completely updated bungalow with beautiful modern touches. It has a spanking-new kitchen with brand-new appliances, three bedrooms and a bath, and a gorgeous wrap-around deck that affords stunning views of the lagoon. It’s also been updated with high-end finishings like quartz, tile, white shaker cabinets, new flooring (the listing says it’s hardwood).

There’s a brand new bulkhead where you can install a boat slip when you’re ready. This is one of Atlantic City’s private canals and it affords inlet ocean access. But even if you don’t own a boat (or, like me, don’t plan to) imagine sitting and sipping your coffee outside on a beautiful summer morning where the sparkling water surrounding you makes you feel like you live on a boat. In fact, the more I write, the more I wish I kept it a secret.

