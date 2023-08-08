This unbelievable NJ castle home is for sale for $150,000

I know it sounds impossible. And there is one catch. It needs a renovation. And if you consider the fact that it’s in South Jersey a negative, well then it’s TWO catches.

But you needn’t be afraid of Mays Landing.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Mays Landing is the very charming county seat of Atlantic County, New Jersey. It has a historic area with plenty of examples of some of the most beautiful historic architecture in New Jersey. It sits along a river, but from there you can also reach Beach Haven on Long Beach Island in about an hour.

This is absolutely a one-of-a-kind ultra-unique home. It has six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in over 4000 square feet.

Zillow Zillow loading...

It’s close to the water (the Great Egg Harbor River) and there’s a river beach within walking distance. Whether you want to fix it up for yourself or you’re looking for something with huge investment potential, this home is definitely worth looking into.

The listing says that it has storybook charm and there really is no other way to describe it. Its castle-inspired architecture and beautiful brickwork make it seem like something from a long-ago era, but it was built in 1954.

The residence boasts a generous living area, featuring a spacious living room and two charming rustic fireplaces. The expansive eat-in kitchen is perfect for culinary enthusiasts and is full of natural light.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Unlike many older homes, These bedrooms are large. And if you’re interested in accommodating friends and/or family, the property includes a substantial guest suite complete with a full kitchen.

You see plenty of fixer-uppers around New Jersey, but here’s one worth looking at because with a little imagination, it could be turned into an absolute showplace. It kind of is already.

