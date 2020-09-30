A lot has been written about people flooding to New Jersey from the cities for more space and more fresh air. Since some of the more seasoned suburbs have become overpopulated and overpriced, it was just a matter of time before some of the older, less “manicured” neighborhoods became attractive to those looking for the “Jersey” lifestyle.

One of the neighborhoods that has become more popular than ever before is Paterson. Now, I know what you’re thinking: "Rough neighborhood." But, now you have a reason to think again.

Easily accessible from Routes 1-80, 95 and 19. This new project is called

24+Half (so named for its address, 24 1/2 Van Houten Street). It’ll take five years to complete but will eventually be a development that stretches for 2 acres along the Passaic River. What was once seven former mills and warehouses will be transformed into work/live/play environment and community hub.

According to Globest.com, this sprawling city within a city will be 19,000 square feet of residential, commercial, dining and other spaces with amenities galore that millennials are going to die for. For example, who doesn’t want a distillery/beer garden right in their development? Plans also call for a fitness center (natch), food hall, community theater/event space, public gathering spaces and spaces for private and corporate events.

Oh, and don’t forget the riverwalk. What’s interesting about this new “town” is that it will have an eye for fostering creativity and entrepreneurship with shared-infrastructure and workspaces. The piéce de resistance of this project is “Paterson Beach,” a 12,230-square-man made beach complete with sand, furniture, food trucks and activities.

Forget the millennials, where do I sign?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.