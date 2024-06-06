Every time you think the real estate market in New Jersey is cooling off along comes a story like this that buyers cringe at and sellers salivate over.

Realtor.com put together a ranking of over a hundred of the hottest real estate markets in the country and New Jersey pops up more than its fair share. In the Top 100 alone 17 towns from New Jersey made the list. Nine more places in the 101-150 markets.

Before we get to the towns that are burning hot right now, let’s go over how they determined their rankings.

They used data from May 2024 and determined demand by number of unique views of properties on their site and supply along with number of days the home was listed. These scores were then averaged to arrive at a “hotness” score and ranked accordingly.

Go here for the whole story.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

