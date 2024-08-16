Yikes! This is how crazy the cost of owning a car is in New Jersey

My current theory is new car dealerships are using kamikaze animals to force me into buying a new vehicle.

Stick with me on this.

There was the deer who hit me (yes HE hit ME) in a surprise attack on 195. The raccoon who gave up his life and turned my front end into something now held together by duct tape (with other parts possibly still missing). The possum, the countless birds, all have declared war on my car and I will not surrender!

Pascal-L-Marius Pascal-L-Marius loading...

Especially after learning just what the real cost of owning a car is in New Jersey in 2024. Bankrate.com did a study that shows the annual cost of owning a car in the Garden State is $6,802.

That’s just the hidden cost, not the monthly car payments. Which is why I’m desperately trying to keep my current car going.

money, pile coin with account book and car, concept Photobuay loading...

They based this on a 40-year-old driver with a clean record and good credit owning a 2022 Toyota Camry. Then they crunched the numbers for insurance, taxes, maintenance and gas.

It broke down as follows:

🚙 $2,412 on insurance coverage

🚙 $1,682 on taxes

🚙 $1,214 on maintenance

🚙 $1,494 on gas

A total of $6,802 and again, that’s just to keep your ride going. It doesn’t add in the expensive monthly car payments.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

Surprisingly, New Jersey doesn’t have the highest cost for a change, but it doesn’t have the lowest either. With the national average in hidden cost of car ownership at $6,684 New Jersey ranks 25th in the country, right in the middle. Georgia ranks the highest with an annual cost of $8,249. New Hampshire is the lowest with $4,299.

Still, $6,802 is a lot of money in hidden costs. Better things I could spend that money on?

Canva created photo Canva loading...

How about 1,000 pork egg and cheese sandwiches (saltpepperketchup included)

Or maybe 560 bottles of Pinot Grigio

Around 300 pizzas

Perhaps 45 ‘prestige passes’ to Great Adventure

Or, hell, I don’t know, one ticket to the Eras tour

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.