Yikes! This is how crazy the cost of owning a car is in New Jersey
My current theory is new car dealerships are using kamikaze animals to force me into buying a new vehicle.
Stick with me on this.
There was the deer who hit me (yes HE hit ME) in a surprise attack on 195. The raccoon who gave up his life and turned my front end into something now held together by duct tape (with other parts possibly still missing). The possum, the countless birds, all have declared war on my car and I will not surrender!
Especially after learning just what the real cost of owning a car is in New Jersey in 2024. Bankrate.com did a study that shows the annual cost of owning a car in the Garden State is $6,802.
That’s just the hidden cost, not the monthly car payments. Which is why I’m desperately trying to keep my current car going.
They based this on a 40-year-old driver with a clean record and good credit owning a 2022 Toyota Camry. Then they crunched the numbers for insurance, taxes, maintenance and gas.
It broke down as follows:
🚙 $2,412 on insurance coverage
🚙 $1,682 on taxes
🚙 $1,214 on maintenance
🚙 $1,494 on gas
A total of $6,802 and again, that’s just to keep your ride going. It doesn’t add in the expensive monthly car payments.
Surprisingly, New Jersey doesn’t have the highest cost for a change, but it doesn’t have the lowest either. With the national average in hidden cost of car ownership at $6,684 New Jersey ranks 25th in the country, right in the middle. Georgia ranks the highest with an annual cost of $8,249. New Hampshire is the lowest with $4,299.
Still, $6,802 is a lot of money in hidden costs. Better things I could spend that money on?
How about 1,000 pork egg and cheese sandwiches (saltpepperketchup included)
Or maybe 560 bottles of Pinot Grigio
Around 300 pizzas
Perhaps 45 ‘prestige passes’ to Great Adventure
Or, hell, I don’t know, one ticket to the Eras tour
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.