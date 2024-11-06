Yes, that was Paul Rudd handing out water to voters, but not in NJ

Just another reason to hate Paul Rudd.

The actor, who was born in Passaic, New Jersey, is obnoxiously youthful-looking for 55, so we guys around his age can hate him a little bit. Then there’s the People magazine Sexiest Man Alive thing. Oh, what? Looking eternally 30 wasn’t enough for you, Paul?

Plus, he seems like a genuinely nice dude. In other words, we have zero reason to hate him, which might make some want to hate him even more.

But kidding aside, you really can’t. Especially after what he was seen doing on Election Day. Yep, that was Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, handing out bottles of water to voters who were stuck in lines multiple hours long. He was at both Temple University and Villanova University to help hydrate the patriotic masses.

“I just wanted to give people water,” Rudd said. “They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”

By all reports, I read he wasn’t trying to promote anything. He wasn’t trying to seek any limelight. He was genuinely just trying to do something nice for young people who were getting involved in their country and voting.

So, nothing in it for him? Just felt like doing it. What’s not to like here?

Wait a minute. Hmmm. Why Pennsylvania, though? Why not his home state of New Jersey? What, TCNJ students, couldn’t have used some water? Only battleground states get water?

Should we go back to hating him? No. Just kidding. Paul Rudd is the man.

