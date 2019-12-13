Yes, I received a chocolate toilet for Christmas

I just had to share this. You know how in business a company that has a relationship with another company might send a card or a token of appreciation around the holidays? Well I received something in the mail here at the station that had me laughing out loud.

For some time now I’ve been sharing the great experiences I’ve had as a customer of Gold Medal. They advertise on our show and I’ve used their plumbing and HVAC services a number of times. The first time was for a new water heater and I was so impressed with their skill and their honesty I became a customer for life.

So because I am happy to do these ads for them, they sent me a small box of chocolates for Christmas. But not just any chocolates. I don’t know where these crazy nuts found to make these candies but the chocolates they sent are all shaped like plumbing parts. Pipes and nuts and fixtures and yes, even little chocolate toilets. So it turns out they’re not only great at what they do, they’re down-to-earth folks with a great sense of humor too. Gotta love it.

Now I have to find out what a chocolate toilet tastes like. Wish me luck.

