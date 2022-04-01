Yella’s opens in Passaic County, NJ: ‘Food worth screaming about’

Mouthwatering milkshakes and drool-worthy sandwiches have made quite the impression in Passaic County. The new restaurant Yella's offers "food worth screaming about" including cold and hot subs, cheesesteaks, deli classics, burgers, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more.

Check out my conversation with Danielle whose family owns Yella's:

Where did the inspiration for Yella’s come from?

"Yella’s is owned by my Dad (Joe Lorenzo) and uncle (John Lorenzo). We’re a family company and have been in the food industry since 1967. Yella’s was named after their grandfather, Frank. He was a caller at dances in the ’40s and ’50s, and his nickname was Yella (from always screaming and yelling at the dances!)"

"Our sandwiches are named after family members and people from the old neighborhood growing up! (Just to name a few: The Grandpa Joe is named after their father and my grandfather, The Uncle Charlie is named after their Uncle & Grandpa Joe’s brother, The Uncle Pat after another uncle… etc.) You’ll feel the family vibe and nostalgia as soon as you walk in; we have all real family photos of Grandpa Yella, and those with a sandwich namesake, hanging on the walls!"

What can customers expect when eating at Yella’s?

"A friendly and family-oriented atmosphere. They can expect fresh, made-to-order food and shakes that are creative and definitely photo worthy! We are all about freshness and quality, we use all fresh-high quality ingredients. You can watch everything being made right in front of you."

What type of food does Yella’s offer?

"Submarines & deli favorites, steak sandwiches, burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, hand-spun milk shakes"

What makes your milkshakes special? And what flavors do you offer year-round?

"Our shakes are hand-spun using high quality ice cream, milk and toppings ---- no mixes! Shakes we offer all year round are our classic shakes which are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and caramel. We also offer our signature shakes which are chocolate chip brownie, strawberry shortcake, Yella's birthday and dreamsicle. We also offer seasonal shakes depending on the time of year."

"For the month of April we will be offering a Cookie Monster shake, for every one sold we are donating a portion of the proceeds to autism speaks."

You can find Yella's at 1103 Goffle Rd, Hawthorne, NJ and you can keep up with them on Instagram.

