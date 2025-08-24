New Jersey has plenty of amazing public golf courses throughout the state, but I’ve branched out even more and started exploring some in Pennsylvania.

I think I just played my new favorite one this weekend. It’s Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford, Pennsylvania.

Right away from the drive-in to this course, I could tell that it was going to be amazing. It’s links-style, so there aren’t very many trees on the course. And there’s lots of deep rough that will penalize you if you don’t get the ball in the correct spot.

SEE MORE: The best grocery store in New Jersey is also one of the cheapest

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

We played from the blue tees, which were 6,600 yards; it’s pretty far and makes this course even harder.

We teed off at 8:54 a.m. and were lucky to have cloud cover for basically the entire round. It never got too hot. The weather we've had the last few weeks has been ideal for golf. And with September rolling around, we're entering prime golf season.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

It feels crazy that the season is already winding down, but fall golf is some of the best that you can play. You definitely need to check out Wyncote Golf Club the next time you play a round.

Wyncote Golf Club is one of the best near New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Actions to take if you are caught in a rip current Here are a list of actions to take if you or someone you know is caught in a rip current. Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico