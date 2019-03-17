Wrong way Garden State Parkway driver charged with DUI, cops say

KENILWORTH — A wrong way driver on the Garden State Parkway in Union County was charged with driving under the influence after police said he caused a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchan said Terry Frempong-Masson, 32, of Hillside drove south in the northbound lanes and hit two cars near exit 138 in Kenilworth around 2:50 a.m. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Troopers on patrol had noticed Frempong-Masson driving the wrong way just before he struck the two vehicles, Marchan said.

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said that stretch of the Parkway is one of the most heavily traveled of the entire roadway.

"The lanes are more narrow and there's a lot of sweeping curves and the sight lines are not great in that stretch through Kenilworth and Roselle Park," Williams said.

The road was closed for a short period of time to turn Frempong-Masson's car around into the right direction and get it off the roadway.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5