Wrong-way driver goes onto boardwalk in popular NJ beach

BELMAR — Oceanfront visitors on Thursday witnessed a crash that caused mayhem on the boardwalk.

The series of events led 44-year-old Jason Nagy, of Avon, to be arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, among other charges.

Just after 9 a.m., Belmar Police received reports of a crash around 2nd and Ocean avenues. Reports said the driver crashed into another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction while in the southbound lane.

The chaos didn’t stop there.

The same driver then crashed into a boardwalk handrailing at 3rd and Ocean Avenue, drove on the boards for roughly a block and then dropped off near 2nd and Ocean Avenue.

“He was driving extremely fast. Everybody jumped into the dunes,” a beach badge checker said to News 12 New Jersey.

Nagy and the other driver involved with the initial crash were sent to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The Belmar Police Department reported no one else was injured, despite happening in a heavily populated area.

