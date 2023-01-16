Would you support a gas stove ban? Thankfully NJ’s Van Drew won’t (Opinion)

It seems we never get enough of government meddling even in the most mundane aspects of our lives.

According to an article on NJ.com, Richard Trumka Jr., commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said that he wouldn’t rule out banning gas stoves in this country. I thought this might’ve been a joke until I realized that this is what we’ve come to in this country.

Thankfully, our U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew released a statement Wednesday saying he would introduce legislation to stop federal agencies from banning gas stoves.

This could be the dumbest most misguided idea I’ve heard since the banning of plastic bags.

According to the article, the threat to the environment, as well as safety, are the two reasons cited for the potential ban.

In reality, gas stoves are more energy efficient. Electric stoves have to convert electricity into heat, which can be a bit of a process. Gas stoves, on the other hand, use natural gas as fuel, which means that the heat goes straight to the burner.

According to the energy website constellation.com, it takes three times as much energy to deliver electricity to your stove than gas. This means that you'll save money on your energy bills in the long run.

And if it’s safety they’re worried about, a ban on gas stoves would not address the root causes of potential safety issues, such as improper installation or lack of maintenance.

Instead of banning gas stoves, efforts should be focused on educating the public on how to use and maintain them safely.

Let’s face it, when it comes to cooking, there's nothing quite like the sizzle and pop of a gas stove. Not only does it add a little bit of excitement to your daily cooking routine, but it also has a number of benefits over electric stoves.

Gas stoves heat up faster than electric stoves. This means that you can start cooking your meal in no time, and have it on the table before you know it.

Plus, with gas stoves, you have more control over the heat. Want to simmer that sauce for a little longer? No problem. Need to quickly bring something to a boil? Easy peasy.

Listen—gas stoves are just plain cooler than electric stoves. There's something undeniably cool about having a flame cooking your food. It's like you're a mad scientist in a lab, only instead of experimenting with chemicals, you're experimenting with flavors and spices. Plus, it makes for great Instagram photos.

Leave our gas alone.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

