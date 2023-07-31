Would you know these NJ celebrities by their real names?
“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
Would it though? Would Marion Morrison smell as sweet as John Wayne? Would Norma Jean Mortenson smell as sweet as Marilyn Monroe?
Entertainers often change their names for work. Even politicians have been known to do it, like failed presidential candidate Gary Hart shortening his name from Hartpence.
See if you would know these New Jersey celebrities by their real names. (One is just a maiden name I'm throwing in for fun.) You’ll find the correct answers at the end after you scroll through more 'Celebrity names vs. real names’ which include a bonus Jersey girl.
Joseph Lane
Star of stage and screen, winner of 3 Tony awards.
Tracy Lauren Marrow
Born in Newark and known for music and acting.
Joseph Levitch
Comic, actor and humanitarian who lived into his 90s.
Francesco Stephen Castelluccio
A singer born in Newark with 5 number one hits with his band and 2 as a solo artist.
Willie Junior Maxwell II
Hip hop artist who couldn’t stay out of trouble sentenced to 6 years in prison on federal drug conviction.
Martha Helen Kostyra
TV personality and businesswoman who did some jail time of her own. (Kostyra was a maiden name)
David Seth Kotkin
Professional musician and way better at it than Gob on “Arrested Development.”
Jay Scott Greenspan
Actor on one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. And it was all about nothing.
Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
Singer from Edison whose debut studio album “Badlands” went Double Platinum.
Correct answers found after this list of celebrity vs. real names.
Now see how you did with those Jersey celebrities real names.
Joseph Lane
Star of stage and screen, winner of 3 Tony awards.
NATHAN LANE
Tracy Lauren Marrow
Born in Newark and known for music and acting.
ICE-T
Joseph Levitch
Comic, actor and humanitarian who lived into his 90s.
JERRY LEWIS
Francesco Stephen Castelluccio
A singer born in Newark with 5 number one hits with his band and 2 as a solo artist.
FRANKIE VALLI
Willie Junior Maxwell II
Hip hop artist who couldn’t stay out of trouble sentenced to 6 years in prison on federal drug conviction.
FETTY WAP
Martha Helen Kostyra
TV personality and businesswoman who did some jail time of her own. (Kostyra was a maiden name)
MARTHA STEWART
David Seth Kotkin
Professional magician and way better at it than Gob on “Arrested Development.”
DAVID COPPERFIELD
Jay Scott Greenspan
Actor on one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. And it was all about nothing.
JASON ALEXANDER
Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
Singer from Edison whose debut studio album “Badlands” went Double Platinum.
HALSEY
