Would Twitter move to this NJ borough under Elon Musk ownership?

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Now that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter for $44 billion, a New Jersey official has a special invitation for the richest man in the world.

Republican Mayor Mario Kranjac has invited Twitter to relocate its corporate headquarters from San Francisco to Englewood Cliffs.

Kranjac laid out the reasons why the Bergen County borough would be an ideal place for the social media platform headquarters to reside. He said the town is a prime business location, home to some of the nation's largest business headquarters, including Unilever and LG Electronics USA.

Like Musk, Kranjac also said he too, is an unabashed supporter of free speech and hopes that this new transition will propel its promotion.

“This is the perfect opportunity for Twitter to relocate to a community that unabashedly supports free speech and is located right next to the media capital of the world. Englewood Cliffs would be an ideal location for Twitter’s corporate headquarters especially as we are no strangers to hosting and maintaining some of America’s largest businesses," said Kranjac in a released statement.

He added that free speech is the cornerstone of American society and we must preserve it in the public square.

Englewood Cliffs would be proud to have such a stalwart defender of free speech bring new jobs and ideas to the borough, said Kranjac.

So far, there has been no known response from Musk about the offer.

