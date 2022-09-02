4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash

Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning.

Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the center median around 1:25 a.m. Four people suffered traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eight others suffered injuries ranging from severe head trauma to what police described as "minor physical injuries," according to police.

Crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Englewood Cliff 9/2/22 Crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Englewood Cliff 9/2/22 (Tom Kaminnski Chopper 880) loading...

The shuttle van was carrying workers from factories in upstate New York to and from their homes. The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed pending notification of family, police said.

The southbound lanes of the Palisades Parkway were reopened after 7 a.m. at Exit 2.

Palisades police along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Fatal Accident Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.