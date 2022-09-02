4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash
Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning.
Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the center median around 1:25 a.m. Four people suffered traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Eight others suffered injuries ranging from severe head trauma to what police described as "minor physical injuries," according to police.
The shuttle van was carrying workers from factories in upstate New York to and from their homes. The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed pending notification of family, police said.
The southbound lanes of the Palisades Parkway were reopened after 7 a.m. at Exit 2.
Palisades police along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Fatal Accident Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
