Accused CNBC stabber also rammed on-air host’s vehicle, cops say

☑️ A woman was stabbed in the arm leaving CNBC headquarters in Englewood Cliffs

☑️ Suspect Harshkumar Patel rammed a vehicle driven by a CNBC host, cops say

☑️ He also attacked a vehicle at his work with a hatchet, police said

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — The suspect in the stabbing of a woman outside CNBC headquarters first rammed the vehicle of an on-air host, according to prosecutors.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Harshkumar Patel approached the vehicle of a woman who works for CNBC on June 14 as she was driving out of the lot and waiting to make a left turn onto Sylvan Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Patel asked the woman if she was coming from CNBC, according to the affidavit in the case.

After the woman answered in the affirmative, she was stabbed five times in the upper left arm through an open window before her attacker ran off, officials said.

Threat to the community?

Prior to the stabbing, Patel rammed another vehicle at 40 mph just outside the main campus, the prosecution told a judge, according to NorthJersey.com coverage of his detention hearing on June 21. The woman could not immediately get out of her vehicle and took a clear picture of the license plate which helped identify Patel.

The host's identity was not disclosed.

In arguing that Patel is a threat to the community and should remain behind bars until his hearing, NorthJersey.com reported that prosecutors disclosed that before his arrest at his Piscataway home, Patel damaged a car at his place of employment with a hatchet.

The judge, according to NorthJersey.com, ruled that Patel should remain in custody despite the recommendation of Patel's attorney that he be released on level three monitoring and home detention.

