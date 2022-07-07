Would any self-respecting person from New Jersey eat this pizza? (Opinion)

I have to warn you, for anyone born and raised in New Jersey, this may be horrifying for you to see.

It involves one of our greatest New Jersey treasures: pizza.

I’m sure you’re familiar with how the Garden State has perfected the delicacy, don’t believe New Yorkers when they say their pizza is better.

So imagine my absolute disgust when I logged on to Twitter on Thursday to see this crime against all that is delicious.

You saw that right — pickles on a pizza. Is nothing sacred? What are they doing out in Indiana and how do we stop them?

I mean, really take a good look at that picture. Why is the slice so… wet and shiny??

I’m not even talking about the good kind of shiny, like how a good slice will glisten with grease, it just looks like the slice went on a water ride.

And then the dill ranch sauce… I’m all for ranch on pizza (say, on a buffalo chicken slice), or just dipping your pizza in the dressing, but something about the addition of dill makes me uneasy.

This brings me to how New Jersey got involved. If you're unfamiliar with the @NJGov Twitter account, it's a true gem. They're always quick to take light-hearted digs at other states.

For instance:

So what were their thoughts on the pickle pizza?

They nailed it. There’s no better word to describe that slice than an oozing “monstrosity.”

But maybe we're in the minority in New Jersey, you tell me. What do you think of this pickle pizza?

If you're interested, here's how to make your own:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

