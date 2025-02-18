World-class hotel in New Jersey is luxury like you’ve never seen

If you’re looking for the absolute best, the most luxurious hotel stay, you’re not going to go wrong with any that have received recognition by Forbes.

The Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards just came out. To explain just how prestigious this list of hotels is, consider that worldwide it honored only 336 five-star, 645 four-star and 567 recommended hotels.

"Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality," says Amanda Frasier, who serves as FTG's President of Standards & Ratings.

"This year's list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences, unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and the delivery of unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating world-class experiences for today's discerning guest."

Makes me want to stay in a luxury hotel on a nice vacation just reading that. If you feel the same, you need not go far. One of the hotels that got recommended on the Forbes list is right in New Jersey.

APP.com reports that Asbury Ocean Club Hotel in Asbury Park made the cut. From the Forbes' website:

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel - Google Maps

“Stepping inside the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, you might be forgiven for thinking you’ve accidentally stumbled into a private beachfront home. For starters, no one asks for your credit card upon check-in at this Asbury Park, New Jersey, property occupying the fourth floor of a 17-story building. Secondly, you’re greeted warmly with a welcome drink and cool towel as your luggage is discreetly taken to your room and you’re enveloped in an air of barefoot luxury in a quaint corner of the Northeast.”

This gorgeous hotel is in a perfect location, just one block from the beach and boardwalk and walkable to restaurants, shopping and Asbury Park nightlife.

I may have just made my Fourth of July plans.

