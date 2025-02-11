Working remotely? The best coffeeshops to do it in NJ

The pandemic changed everything. Frankly, if I hear “unprecedented times” anymore, I think my head might explode. Everything for nine years has felt unprecedented.

The shutdown brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020 brought about flexibility and working remotely. Many companies found it to be a workable model and still have employees work remotely.

For those who still do, here’s a fun New Jersey flex. Did you know two of the Garden State’s coffee shops are considered to be among the very best in the nation for remote workers to get business done?

The way we work has evolved, and coffee shops have become the modern boardroom for professionals looking to collaborate, negotiate, and get deals done," says Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat.com

Our survey highlights the best spots where business meets caffeine, offering executives and entrepreneurs the ideal setting to be productive while enjoying a great cup of coffee.

And MarketBeat.com found Hybrid Coffee & Kitchen in Jersey City to be among the best. 43rd in the nation, to be exact.

With comfortable seating, reliable Wi-Fi, and a relaxed ambiance, Hybrid Coffee & Kitchen is perfect for remote work, casual meetings, or enjoying a quality coffee experience,” according to a press release.

Then there was MOKAFÉ in Paterson. It came in 109th nationally but only the second one in New Jersey to get the honor. It’s said to have good brews, a cozy yet modern design, reliable WiFi, and comfortable seating to make this the only other coffee shop in New Jersey to cut.

That’s all well and good, but until I find a place where they’re singing “Smelly Cat” and a baristo named Gunther, I think I’ll keep doing my work from the actual radio station.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

