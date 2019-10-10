Worker dies at American Dream, weeks before mega mall opens

EAST RUTHERFORD — Little more than two weeks before the long-awaited opening of American Dream, federal officials are investigating the death of a worker at the mega mall complex.

The fatal incident happened Wednesday between 2:30 and 3 p.m., according to a spokesman with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The person who died was an employee of Sentinel Services, which has no prior history with OSHA.

No other details, including the person's identity, were released Thursday.

Under law, OSHA has up to six months to complete its review of the on-site death.

Sentinel Services Inc. provides application software services, according to a company profile on the Bloomberg website.

After years of delays and issues, the American Dream complex is slated for a grand opening on Oct. 25.

