Worker dies at American Dream, weeks before mega mall opens

Construction at the American Dream in the Meadowlands (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

EAST RUTHERFORD — Little more than two weeks before the long-awaited opening of American Dream, federal officials are investigating the death of a worker at the mega mall complex.

The fatal incident happened Wednesday between 2:30 and 3 p.m., according to a spokesman with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The person who died was an employee of Sentinel Services, which has no prior history with OSHA.

No other details, including the person's identity, were released Thursday.

Under law, OSHA has up to six months to complete its review of the on-site death.

Sentinel Services Inc. provides application software services, according to a company profile on the Bloomberg website.

After years of delays and issues, the American Dream complex is slated for a grand opening on Oct. 25.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: American Dream, Bergen County, East Rutherford
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top