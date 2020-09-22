Words you need to learn to sound like a Jersey native

With more and more people fleeing New York and moving to New Jersey, and people leaving New Jersey to move to other places, it's important you know the words and phrases that will make you sound like a Jersey native no matter where you go, even if you stay here.

So with the help of my media following, we came up with a list of words and phrases that will make you sound unmistakably "Jersey" no matter where you're from.

By the way ... it's "Jersey" not "Joisey," which is a dead giveaway that you're a fraud. No one wants to be a fraud.