Woodbridge police say pair robbed at gunpoint and woman raped

WOODBRIDGE — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a man and woman were held at gunpoint, as the woman was sexually assaulted and they were both robbed.

The incident happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the Port Reading section of the township, in the area of Lee Street and Scott Place, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Law enforcement said they are searching for two men, one white and one Black, believed to be involved.

No other description was disclosed as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area where the incident happened can contact Woodbridge Police at 732-634-7700 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4340.

