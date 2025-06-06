🔴 Police Lt. Richard Hardish dies after nearly 30 years of service

🔴 His family had lived in Woodbridge since 1979

🔴 Woodbridge police said Hardish's death was "untimely"

WOODBRIDGE — A New Jersey police officer with strong ties to the community he served for nearly three decades has died unexpectedly, according to his department.

Late Thursday night, the Woodbridge Police Department posted on Facebook that Lt. Rich Hardish had died.

"Lt. Hardish was a dedicated public servant, respected leader, and beloved member of the community whose commitment to duty and unwavering integrity left a lasting impact on all who knew him," the department said.

While the Woodbridge police said his death was sudden and untimely, it did not provide any details of how or when Hardish died. It's not yet known how old he was when he died.

Hardish received an outpouring of support on social media from those who knew him.

"Great cop. Even better man," one man said.

The Avenel Fire Department and the Woodbridge Township Professional Firefighters Association also offered condolences.

Rich Hardish police promotion Rich Hardish, third from the right, is promoted to lieutenant in 2016 (Woodbridge police) loading...

Hardish family ties to Woodbridge

According to state pension records, Hardish joined the Woodbridge Police Department nearly 30 years ago in August 1995.

According to his parents' obituaries, the Hardish family moved from Perth Amboy to Sewaren before settling down in 1979 in Hopelawn, a community within Woodbridge Township.

