Woodbridge, NJ officers open an empanada food truck

Today's #BlueFriday is taking a slightly different turn.

I've combined three things I talk about often on and off the air.

Supporting law enforcement, small business, and food!

Our honorees for this Friday are two Woodbridge cops Perry Penna and George Beato. They took the huge step and the risk of starting their own business.

The new business is a food truck serving up delicious empanadas.

They recently had the truck at the "National Night Out" in Woodbridge and offered free empanadas to attendees.

It's great to see two heroes in blue taking a huge step to be entrepreneurs following their dream. And the food looks delicious.

The cool thing is that they converted a school bus complete with a kitchen into the "Empanada Bus". You can check out the delicious pictures of the product on their Instagram. Chicken, beef, pork — delicious and hot and made fresh in the bus!

Check out these pics from the Instagram page and book the bus to visit your next event!

