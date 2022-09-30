Woodbridge, NJ high-end auto shop owner robbed, pistol whipped

WOODBRIDGE — The owner of a high-end auto repair shop was assaulted and robbed by a man who stole a car from the business on Thursday night.

A man wearing a ski mask walked into MP Built on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section just after 10 p.m. and held the owner up at gunpoint.

The robber struck the owner in the head with the gun, according to police.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the owner was hit several times.

The owner was able to escape while the robber drove off in a 2014 Mercedes G55 owned by the business.

Police said no arrests have been made.

MP Built describes itself as a performance and exotic car care specialist.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

